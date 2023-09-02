SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Lifelight is celebrating 25 years of faith through music. The main stage is located at the 8th & Railroad Center in downtown Sioux Falls and includes musical performers and speakers throughout the day, starting at noon. The lineup feature Rachelle Hope, Phil Joel, Alan Greene, Peter Furler, Former Newsboys Throwback, Terrian, Rhett Walker, Hulvey, Jon Setzer, Cade Thompson, Colton Dixon, Jeremy Camp and Josh Brewer. There will also be food vendors, inflatables and other kids activities plus skateboarding demonstrations in locations throughout downtown. Admission is free.

It’s Department of Public Safety Day at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. There will be giveaways inside the Day Tent, plus driver license renewals, Tommy the Turtle and Highway Patrol dog demonstrations at 10 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Midway rides are open from 10 a.m. to midnight. Lady A is the headline grandstand entertainment with Rapid City native Rowan Grace opening at 7 p.m. The state fair runs through Monday.

You can check out the night sky during the daytime at the Washington Pavilion’s new Wells Fargo CineDome and Sweetman Planetarium. The hours are noon to 5 p.m. There will be showings of Experience the Aurora, Robot Explorers, Unseen Universe and a large-screen format film, Wings Over Water. Admission is $5, $4 for members.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $11, $2 for children.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard, south of Sioux Falls, includes plenty of apples and pumpkins for sale. Opening weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Heartland County Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg on Highway 11, features an 11-acre maze in the design of zebras. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 4 and under.

Cool-off on the water slide, the wave pool and lazy river at Wild Water West, west of Sioux Falls. Today’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Star Trek: The Motion Picture, rated G, Free Willy, rated PG and Theater Camp, rated PG-13.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Gran Tourismo: Based on a True Story, rated PG-13, plus The Equilizer 3 and Retribution, both rated R.

The Bull Haulers Brawl features a night of sprint car racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon. Admission is $25 for adults, $12 for students, free for ages 12 and under. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The races start at 7:30 p.m.