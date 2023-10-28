SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Businesses in downtown Sioux Falls are opening their doors to little ghosts and goblins. The Downtown Trick-or-Treat event goes from 1-3 p.m. with participating businesses handing-out treats to children.

Sioux Falls trunk-or-treat events include Sunnycrest Church’s trunk-or-treat at Hayward Elementary from 2-4 p.m. Active Generations West from 3-5 p.m. and a trunk-art-treat event in the parking lot of Sunshine Foods on South 2nd Avenue which is a fundraiser for the Teddy Bear Den, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sensory Sunday is a time for children with sensory needs to enjoy Halloween fun during ZooBoo at the Great Plains Zoo. Sensory Hour runs from 9-10 a.m. ZooBoo hours go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Midco Aquatic Center is hosting a Floating Pumpkin Patch. Kids can swim with pumpkins in the rec pool and pick one to decorate from 3-4:30 p.m. The cost is $10.

The Full Circle Book Co-op in downtown Sioux Falls is hosting a Kids Spooky Story Hour & Scavenger Hunt. It’s taking place from 2-3 p.m.

The James O. Aplan Memorial Gun Show wraps up today at the Best Western Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. You can buy, sell, trade or browse modern and antique guns, ammo, reloading equipment and knives from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10. A Family Day discount is $30 for two adults and children. Paid entrants are automatically entered in a drawing for a Springfield 22-caliber long rifle.

The Sioux Empire Kennel Club and Great Plains Kennel Club of Northwestern Iowa are hosting an All-Breed Dog Show at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Events begin at 8 a.m. in the Expo Center.

St. Joseph Parish is hosting a Soup Supper at the Taopi Community Hall in Colton, SD. Serving time is 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is &7 for adults, $4 for children and $8 for takeout. There will also be a bake sale and country store.

Rustic Hills Community Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Harvest Party. There will be games, hotdogs, a cake walk and trick-or-treating from 4-6 p.m.

Fall Festival season features South Dakota-grown produce for sale at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch in Yankton, Country Apple Orchard south of Sioux Falls, Homestead Orchard in Parker, Cherry Rock Farms in Brandon and Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton.

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents Frozen Jr. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater Center in downtown Sioux Falls.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Young Frankenstein, rated PG, The Addams Family, rated PG-13 and Halloween, rated R.

The new Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium at the Washington Pavilion features Robot Explorers, Spooky Space, Unseen Universe and Wings Over Water.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Five Nights at Freddy’s and After Death, both rated PG-13 and Freelance, rated R.

Enjoy a double-header of pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Pittsburgh Steelers at noon. Then, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos at 3:25 p.m.