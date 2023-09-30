SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Gear heads will want to check out the Swap Meet for Classic Cars, Trucks, Street Rods & Bikes. It’s taking place inside and outside the Armory at the W.H.Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $3.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $11, $2 for children. There is also a bake sale.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Grace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Soup & Sweets Super and Silent Auction. Serving time is 4-7 p.m. The cost is a free-will offering.

Art Moms & Friends are hosting a Holiday Boutique at 3101 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Local vendors will be selling unique pieces for the holidays including antiques, baked goods, jewelry, stationary, houseplants, farmhouse decor plus candles and more, from noon to 4 p.m.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton, SD is hosting a Pumpkin Festival. Enjoy activities for all ages including pumpkin picking, fall treats, farm animals, live music and shopping. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Fall Festival season features South Dakota-grown produce for sale at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch in Yankton from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Country Apple Orchard south of Sioux Falls from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Homestead Orchard in Parker, from 1-5 p.m.

It’s Pizza Night at Good Earth Farm in Lennox, SD. Enjoy homegrown wood-fired pizza, plus local craft beers and natural wines from 3-7 p.m.

The Heartland County Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg, features an 11-acre maze in the design of zebras. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 4 and under.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park campground east of Sioux Falls is hosting a Corn Maze from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children, free for ages under 3.

Sunday Funday is a mountain bike ride hosted by Spoke-N-Sport in Sioux Falls.The ride starts and ends at the Spoke-N-Sport store located on South Cliff Avenue beginning at 4 p.m. Riders will be split into two groups: experienced in one group, beginners in another. The only requirements are helmets and bicycles with off-road capabilities.

The Premier Playhouse presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater Center in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Washington Pavilion presents the Broadway production of Beetlejuice. The performances are at 1 and 6:30 p.m. in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall.

Beetlejuice

Also at the Pavilion: the new Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium features Robot Explorers, Experience the Aurora, Unseen Universe and Wings Over Water.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Afire (NR), Casper, rated PG and Unforgiven, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, rated PG, The Creator, rated PG-13 plus Saw X and Dumb Money, both rated R.

Enjoy pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Denver Broncos at the Chicago Bears at noon.