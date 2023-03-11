SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show wraps up today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena. The show features hundreds of exhibits showcasing the latest outdoor products and services. There are also fishing and hunting seminars plus kids fishing workshops. Today’s hours are10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2.50 for children and free for ages 5 and under.

American Legion Post 266 in Tea, is serving a pancake, egg and sausage breakfast from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is a free-will donation.

The Crossthreads Fiber Guild is hosting Fiber Fun at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls. Everyone interesting in knitting, crocheting and needle work is invited to work on projects from 1-4 p.m., or just enjoy the company of fellow fiber friends.

While you’re at the museum, check out the exhibits that include Northern Plains Native Americans, Radiomen, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes plus Pheasants on the Plains and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Celebrate National Adoption Weekend with a Meet & Greet at the PetSmart on South Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 2 p.m.

Great Bear Ski Valley is hosting invitational skiing & snowboarding races from 1-3 p.m. Skiing and snowboarding is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tubing hill is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy a day on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain Time.

The warming houses are closed for the rest of the winter winter at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks. People can still skate as long as the ice remains at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman and Tuthill parks from 1-8 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Chungking Express and Women Talking, both rated PG-13.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Train Time and BBC Earth: Antarctica.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Champions and 65, both rated PG-13 and Scream VI, rated R.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Austin Spurs at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is at 3:05 p.m.