SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Gateway Lounge in Sioux Falls is hosting a Benefit Fundraiser for breast cancer patient Jamie Keller. The event goes from 1-6 p.m. and includes a 50/50 raffle drawing, a silent auction and a performance by local musician Denham.

Midwest Honor Flight is hosting Honor Ride 2023. Registration is at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls at 1 p.m. The ride includes a slow salute past the Sioux Falls VA before an escort to the South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery. Riders are encouraged to bring along a picture of a veteran they wish to honor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Amy Ellsworth is the featured performer during the Outdoor Summer Concert Series at Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls. The music starts 4 p.m. in the park amphitheater. A park entrance license is required.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs a free concert titled Rock On. The music starts at 8 p.m. at Terrace Park.

The gospel music family group, The Kramers perform at Faith Temple Church in Sioux Falls. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

The Sioux Area South Dakota 4-H Rodeo is taking place at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Events get underway at 10 a.m. in the D. Pirrung Family Arena.

Sunday Funday is a mountain bike ride hosted by Spoke-N-Sport in Sioux Falls.The ride starts and ends at the Spoke-N-Sport store located on South Cliff Avenue beginning at 4 p.m. Riders will be split into two groups: experienced in one group, beginners in another. The only requirements are helmets and bicycles with off-road capabilities.

The Sioux Empire Amateur Radio Club is hosting a Field Day that includes a temporary transmitting station to demonstrate to the public ham radio’s service to communities. The Field Day is taking place at the Minnehaha County Emergency Management Building in Sioux Falls.

Cool off this summer at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools. They’re located at Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, McKennan, Pioneer and Terrace parks. The hours are 1-8 p.m.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through September 30th.

The Premiere Playhouse presents the musical, Grease. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $30.

Summer festivals in KELOLAND include Quarry Days in Dell Rapids, plus the Camaro Rally in Sturgis and Railroad Days at Historic Prairie Village in Madison, SD.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Lincoln Saltdogs at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 12:05 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Aladdin, rated G, State Fair (NR) and Rushmore, rated R.

New summer movie releases playing at a theater near you include Asteroid City, rated PG-13 and No Hard Feelings, rated R.