BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings Summer Arts Festival wraps up today at Pioneer Park.

More than 200 artists from across the nation are displaying and selling their works from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. There will also be live performances in the bandshell as well as side-stages, plus a children’s area and dozens of food stands. Shuttle buses will run continually from the South Dakota Agricultural Museum to Pioneer Park throughout the festival. There’s also public parking on side streets and public lots downtown.

The Bare Bodkins Theatre Company presents Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet in the Queen Bee Mill at Falls Park. They’ll start handing out free tickets at 6 p.m. The performance is at 7 p.m. Bring your own chair or blankets because there are no bleachers for the audience this year.

Jetley Park is the featured performer during the Outdoor Summer Concert Series at Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls. The music starts 4 p.m. in the park amphitheater. A food truck is available to concert-goers. A park entrance license is required.

Bring your lawn chair, blanket and friends to Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD for Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy live music by Holly Vandenberg from 2-5 p.m.

Calico Skies Vineyard & Winery in Inwood, IA is hosting Sips & Swings from 2-5 p.m. The featured performer is Geoff Gunderson.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs a free concert titled Red, White & Brass. The music starts at 8 p.m. at Terrace Park.

Faith Temple Church in Sioux Falls presents the gospel group, The Craguns. Their concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant Society presents Heart of the Prairie at the Ingalls Homestead in De Smet, SD. Gates open at 6 p.m. The performance is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children, free for ages 5 and under.

Cool off this summer at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools and spray parks. They’re located at Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, McKennan, Pioneer, Hayward and Terrace parks. The hours are 1-8 p.m.

Now playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls: The Emperor’s New Groove, rated G.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Insidious: The Red Door and Sound of Freedom, both rated PG-13 and Joy Ride, rated R.

The Crossthreads Fiber Guild is hosting Fiber Fun at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls. Everyone interesting in knitting, crocheting and needle work is invited to work on projects from 1-4 p.m., or just enjoy the company of fellow fiber friends.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through September 30th.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Chicago Dogs at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 12:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night of outlaw sprint car and late model street stock racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for students, free for ages 12 and under. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 7 p.m. The races start at 8 p.m.