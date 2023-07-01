BRANDON, SD (KELO) — The Big Sioux Recreation Area near Brandon, SD is hosting a Bike Parade. You’re invited to decorate your bicycle with patriotic designs and take part in the parade at 9 p.m. Bicyclists will cruise through the campground after the parade. A park entrance license is required.

Tom Watson is the featured performer during the Outdoor Summer Concert Series at Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls. The music starts 4 p.m. in the park amphitheater. A food truck is available to concert-goers. A park entrance license is required.

Bring your lawn chair, blanket and friends to Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD for Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy live music by Billy Lurken from 2-5 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band celebrates Norwegian heritage with a free concert titled Skol. The music starts at 8 p.m. at Terrace Park.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $8, $2 for children.

The Ringneck Invitational Softball Tournament wraps up today in Sioux Falls. Championship games are being played at the Sherman Park and Harmodon Park softball complexes.

The Post 22 Firecracker Baseball Tournament will include a fireworks show tonight, a half-hour following the final game of the day. The fireworks display will be at the Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark in Rapid City.

There will also be a fireworks show at the Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche. The fireworks start at 10 p.m. Mountain Time. The Roundup runs through the Fourth of July.

The Gold Camp Jubilee in Lead, SD includes water balloons at 11 a.m., a tug-of-war at 3 p.m., live music by Dumpster Cat at 5 p.m., and a pie eating contest at 6 p.m. Events are taking place at the Manuel Brothers Park and also include a playground, skate park and splash pad. The Jubilee runs through the Fourth of July.

Cool off this hot weekend at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools. They’re located at Frank Olson, Kuehn, Laurel Oak, McKennan, Pioneer and Terrace parks. The hours are 1-8 p.m.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through September 30th.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Aladdin, rated G, To Catch a Thief, rated PG and I Know What You Did Last Summer, rated R.

New summer releases playing at a theater near you include Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken plus Sonic the Hedgehog – SMC, both rated PG and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, rated PG-13.