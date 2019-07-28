Sunday Boredom Busters: July 28th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls presents Burlap Wolf King. The free concert at the Levitt shell in downtown Sioux Falls is at 5 p.m. There is free parking at city meters, ramps and lots. Parking is also available at Raven Industries, Lutheran Social Services and the east lot of Cherapa Place.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is celebrating its 100th anniversary this summer. The band will perform a free concert at Terrace Park at 8 p.m.

The Big Sioux Cat Fanciers are hosting their Hot Kitty in the City Cat Show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The doors open at 9 a.m. Admission is $5, $12 for the entire family.

Visit the recently-completed Arc of Dreams sculpture that spans the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls. The Arc is located next to Cherapa Place and is the permanent centerpiece of the SculptureWalk displays on sidewalks throughout downtown.

You can see how artist Dale Lamphere brought the massive sculpture to life at an exhibit in the Washington Pavilion. Check out Arc of Dreams: The Journey in the Everist Gallery of the Visual Arts Center from noon to 5 p.m.

Stop by the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls and take in the exhibits on theaters, medicine, toys and vintage motorcycles. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music as part of Sunday in the Vineyard at Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon. The hours are from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD features South Dakota wines and live music from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Lincoln Saltdogs at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs and Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet.

New in theaters this weekend: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, rated R.