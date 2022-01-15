Sunday Boredom Busters: January 16th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Take advantage of the fresh blanket of snow at Great Bear Ski Valley. Holiday hours at Great Bear are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Sanford Speed Race takes place at 1 p.m.

Enjoy a day and an evening on the slopes at South Dakota’s largest skiing and snowboarding resort. Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. That’s followed by a Lunar Run, with skiers going downhill with flares, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $6 for adults, $2 for children.

The South Dakota Bicycle Summit includes activities, speakers and vendor booths for biking enthusiasts of all ages. The summit is taking place at the Washington Pavilion starting at noon. The summit is free to attend.

Films playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Super Power Dogs, Dream Big: Engineering Our World, Backyard Wilderness and Great Barrier Reef.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Bye By Birdie, rated G, National Treasure, rated PG and The Tragedy of Macbeth, rated R.

New in theaters this weekend: Scream, rated R.

Exhibits on display at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smokey Eyes: From Bathrooms to Barbershops, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design, Scenes of Sioux Falls and the Bottle and the Ballot. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The museum is closed Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Pro wrestling fans can take in all the hard-hitting action at the WWE Supershow. Matches begin at 5 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

The Skyforce basketball team plays the Memphis Hustle at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is 3:05 p.m.

Enjoy NFC Wild Card playoff action on KELOLAND TV. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the San Francisco 49ers at the Dallas Cowboys at 3:30 p.m.