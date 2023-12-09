SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls is hosting a benefit to provide meals for Palestinian children in war-torn Gaza. A Syrian breakfast will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to feeding the children of Gaza.

The Chabad Jewish Center of Sioux Falls is hosting a Chanukah Celebration at The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. It’s taking place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. near the children’s play area and includes a menorah lighting and food.

This is the final day of the estate sale for the late Hagar the Horrible cartoonist Chris Browne. All items are listed at half price from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The address is 1005 S. Garfield in Sioux Falls. You’re asked to park in the Trinity Baptist Church parking lot. A shuttle van will take people from the parking lot to the house, and back.

The Rodeo Extravaganza wraps up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The team roping competition gets underway at 10 a.m. Admission is free

East Nidaros Lutheran Church in rural Baltic, SD is hosting a Live Nativity from 5 to 7 p.m. The characters will be portrayed by Sunday school and confirmation students. Animals will include donkeys, sheep and a calf. There will also be caroling along with cookies, coffee and hot chocolate.

Bring your kids to the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls Storytime with Santa & Mrs. Claus. Children can get their picture with Santa and hear a story from Mrs. Claus. Stories begin every half hour from 1-3 p.m. Admission is free.

Also at the Old Courthouse Museum, Crossthreads Fiber Guild is hosting Fiber Fun. Everyone interesting in knitting, crocheting and needle work is invited to work on projects from 1-4 p.m.

Enjoy free holiday light displays in KELOLAND. Crazy For Christmas features inflatables and lights at the Myers home located at 1819 S. Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls. Christmas Acres in Le Mars, IA includes thousands of lights, sculptures and music. Visitors are encouraged to leave a donation for the Christian Needs Center.

Christmas at the Capitol features nearly 100 decorated trees inside the capitol building in Pierre. It’s open to the public every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 26th. Admission is free.

Falls Park in Sioux Falls is lit up for the holidays. Winter Wonderland features trees decorated with thousands of lights on display nightly through January 7th.

Happy Grinchmas! is the theme of Winter Weekends in downtown Sioux Falls. There will be fun activities for the family in front of the the 10th Street mural from 1-5 p.m. including bumper cars, food trucks and live entertainment. Admission is free.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include It’s a Wonderful Life and Home Alone, both rated PG, plus The Abyss: Special Edition, rated PG-13.

The Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium at the Washington Pavilion features Wings Over Water, Mystery of the Christmas Star, Unseen Universe and Experience the Aurora.

New in theaters this weekend: Waitress: The Musical (NR).

Enjoy a double-header of pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. Then, the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Cleveland Browns at noon. That’s followed by the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:25 p.m.