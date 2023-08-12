SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Breathe Bravely Backyard Bash is a community celebration to lift up the voices of people living with cystic fibrosis. The bash will feature live music at Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls from 4-7 p.m. There will also be food and beverages available for purchase.

Wings Gymnastics Academy in Sioux Falls is hosting a free Family Fest that includes inflatables, carnival games, face painting and open gym time. The hours are 4-6:30 p.m. at both Wings locations on South Bahnson Avenue and at Lake Lorraine.

Palisade Lutheran Church in Garretson, SD is hosting a Pie & Ice Cream Social from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be raffle drawings, games and servings of watermelon to go along with the pie and ice cream. The cost is a free-will donation.

The Premiere Playhouse presents Seussical Jr. at the Orpheum Theater Center in downtown Sioux Falls. The performance is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12.

The Crossthreads Fiber Guild is hosting Fiber Fun at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls. Everyone interesting in knitting, crocheting and needle work is invited to work on projects from 1-4 p.m.

Bring your lawn chair, blanket and friends to Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD for Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy live music by Elisabeth Hunstad from 2-5 p.m.

Dog Days in Baltic, SD include church in the park at 10 a.m., a community lunch at 11 a.m., a car show and a vendor fair starting at noon plus a fishing derby at 1 p.m.

Stargazers will want to attend the Star Swag Giveaway at Lake Herman State Park, west of Madison, SD. Come and grab a planisphere and sheets that will help you navigate the night sky from 9-10 a.m. at the Walkers Point Playground. A park entrance license is required.

The Twin Brooks Threshing Show features a kids pedal pull at 1 p.m., a parade at 3 p.m. plus antique farm equipment demonstrations throughout the day. The cost is $10 for adults, free for ages 12 and under.

The Heartland County Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg on Highway 11, features an 11-acre maze in the design of zebras. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 4 and under.

You’re running out of chances to cool-off at a city outdoor pool in Sioux Falls. Frank Olson Pool, McKennan Wading Pool and Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center will be closing today.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls. You can also vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the People’s Choice Award through September 30th.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Pillow Talk (NR) and Dazed and Confused, rated R.

New in theaters this weekend, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, rated R.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Milwaukee Milkmen. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is 12:05 p.m.