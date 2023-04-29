SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday Funday is a mountain bike ride hosted by Spoke-N-Sport in Sioux Falls. The ride starts and ends at the Spoke-N-Sport store located on South Cliff Avenue beginning at 4 p.m. Riders will be split into two groups: experienced in one group, beginners in another. The only requirements are helmets and bicycles with off-road capabilities.

The Worthing Community Fire Department is hosting a Pancake Feed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fire Hall. The cost is a free-will donation. There will also be a raffle for a Traeger grill. Raffle tickets are $10. Buy two and get one for free.

The Pipestone Senior Citizens Center is hosting a Dad’s Belgian Waffle Fundraiser. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children and free for ages 5 and under. There will also be a silent auction.

The Mighty Corson Arts Players present At Long Last Leo. The performance is at 2:30 p.m. in the Corson Playhouse, north of Brandon. Tickets are $20.

The Premier Playhouse presents Cinderella at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Show time is 2 p.m. Tickets are $35.

The High Plains Woodwinds present their Spring Concert: Mostly Mozart at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The performance is at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served after the concert.

The gospel music quartet Glory Way performs a concert at Faith Temple Church in Sioux Falls. The music starts at 6:30 p.m.

The City of Sioux Falls’ free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off is open. It’s located on North Lyon Boulevard, just south of the WH Lyon Fairgrounds. You can drop off your leaves and branches from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through May 28th. Just make sure you remove leaves from plastic bags.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include 1959’s Sleeping Beauty, rated G, plus Animal House and Speed, both rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Big George Foreman and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, both rated PG-13 and Somewhere in Queens, rated R.

This is the final day to see movies at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion before it closes during construction of the Sweetman Planetarium. The movies include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, and BBC Earth: Antarctica.