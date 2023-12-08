SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A Sioux Falls restaurant is hosting a benefit for the Palestinian children impacted by the war in Gaza. Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean will serve breakfast Sunday with all proceeds going to purchase meals for the children. The cause strikes close to home for Sanaa.

Gourmet food served with extra helpings of goodwill have been standard fare at Sanaa Abourezk’s Sioux Falls restaurant.

“I’ve been holding benefits for Ukraine, Morocco, for Turkey and would absolutely ashamed of myself if I don’t hold it for the children of Gaza,” Abourezk said.

So Sanaa’s will be serving a traditional Syrian breakfast Sunday with all the sales going to feed Palestinian children in Gaza.

“It’s delicious food. It’s very hearty, delicious food that will make you want to go to sleep right away,” Abourezk said.

Customers who can’t make it to Sunday’s breakfast have been dropping off hundreds of dollars in donations.

“I so respect what Sanaa does, and anything that Sanaa stands behind, I’m with her all the way,” customer Katie Scherschligt said.

Sanaa is concerned about the war between Israel and Hamas spilling into her native homeland of Syria.

“Last time, they bombed next to my family and my cousin died and there was no fighters, they’re farmers,” Abourezk said.

Abourezk hopes to raise $5-thousand for the cause. Turning a delicious Sunday breakfast into a humanitarian mission to feed the youngest victims of war.

“No water, no electricity, no food and no bombs coming continuously on their heads, so what do you think?” Abourezk said.

“I think it’s a tragedy for everyone. And politics, religion aside, it’s a tragedy,” Scherschligt said.

Sunday’s fundraising breakfast at Sanaa’s goes from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.