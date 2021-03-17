Summit League well represented at NCAA Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NCAA Tournament tips off tomorrow with First Four games in Indiana. This year’s men’s and women’s tournaments will be unlike any other in college basketball history.

The Summit League Basketball Championships enjoyed a short, but successful run at the Sanford Pentagon.

“I think not having fans took away from some of the atmosphere, but certainly not the play on the court,” Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said.

More than 1,000 COVID-19 tests were administered during the tournament without a single positive case.

The USD women captured their second straight tournament title last Tuesday, and arrived in San Antonio yesterday, a full six days before their opening-round game.

“They go into quarantine for two days and they have testing and they’re quarantined in their hotel, go to the practice sites and then go to their games, so they’re really putting them in a bubble in Indianapolis and San Antonio for both the men and the women,” Douple said.

The men’s tournament starts a day later than normal, while the women won’t tip off until Sunday.

“I think one of the things that the NCAA did look at are the number of days that the teams would have to be in quarantine and also in testing and so that’s the schedule that they came up with, but we knew that going in and our teams were prepared for that as well,” Douple said.

The Summit League is a multi-bid conference for the second time since 2019 with USD and SDSU qualifying for the women’s tournament in Texas.

“We’re ranked in the top-15 as a women’s league, to get two in is fantastic, not many mid-majors get two teams in,” Douple said.

The Oral Roberts men are a 15-seed and open tournament play against second-seeded Ohio State.

“That’s going to be a challenge for them, but when you have the leading scorer in the nation, as Oral Roberts has and it’s our player of the year, that adds a little bit more intrigue for us to watch, but having it on national TV on Friday afternoon on CBS is great exposure for Oral Roberts and great exposure for our league,” Douple said.

The SDSU women departed for Texas Wednesday morning.

Douple is traveling to Austin for SDSU’s game against Syracuse on Sunday and USD’s tournament opener against Oregon on Monday in San Antonio.