SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route.

The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota.

Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns. Others have agreed to allow the pipeline to be installed.

The project would capture carbon dioxide at ethanol plants and carry it through a 2,000 mile pipeline system to be buried in North Dakota.