RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — For six months, the Summit Arena at the Monument in Rapid City has been exceptionally busy.

From the Stock Show to State Basketball, the Summit Arena has been busy since it opened.

“We have multiple events every weekend, a lot of them on the same night. It’s been a lot of fun and the crowds have been good. They are reporting bigger numbers than they’ve ever had. So it’s just been a lot of success,” Blatzer said.

“No doubt about it, our numbers have been record-breaking as we’d expect them to be. With the development of the community, all the growth that our community that is happening as we speak and that is about to happen in the future, it’s going to be a great facility to be able to serve for years and years to come,” Tracy Heitsch, Deputy Facility Director, Director of Finance, said.

This 230,000 square foot arena finished construction just last October.

Executive Director Craig Baltzer says there have been a few challenges. Including a staffing shortage.

“It’s hard to find labor these days and I know that’s something we’ve talked about before and it looks like we are going to keep talking about it because we keep struggling to find enough people to do all of things that we do down here,” Baltzer said.

However, both Baltzer and Heitsch say there is a lot to look forward to with the new arena including more concerts, tournaments, and big events.

The Monument’s Executive Director says the facility is working to address the staffing issue in a variety of ways. He is hopeful it will get better.