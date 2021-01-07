‘Summit Arena’ in Rapid City is on schedule to be finished by fall of this year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Arena at the Monument is the official name of Rapid City’s $130 million project. Construction is on schedule to be finished by fall of this year.

“Summit Arena” is the winning name of a contest that Monument Health and the civic center put on. Anyone from the community could submit their ideas about what to call the new arena.

“Summit means, it’s the highest point and so it’s really kind of a perfect name for this new arena where people can gather and bring such a large crowd,” Melissa Haught, Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications for Monument Health, said.

Craig Baltzer, Exec. Director of the Monument, says with the pandemic this year, scheduling future events has been a slow process.

“So we are a couple months behind where we’d normally be on that but we have every indication that there are going to be lots of tours going out, especially by next fall. And things happening there,” Baltzer said.

Right now, crews are focusing on the roof, installing metal panels around the arena, as well as interior projects.

“A lot of the mechanical and electrical plumbing work is going on as well as the interior spaces with the commissary and some of the areas where the bars are, corridor, are all in progress,” Dave Richardson, Senior Project Manager, said.

The project started in December of 2019, 13 months ago. The senior project manager, Dave Richardson, says crews are about 50% done.

“We are on schedule. We are still targeting a fall completion of this year. Everything is looking real prominent for that as we speak today,” Richardson said.

The Senior Project Manager says over 700 men and women from all over the region have joined in the efforts to help create the Summit Arena at the Monument.