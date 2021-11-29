Summit Arena in Rapid City holds first few events

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The brand new Summit Arena in Rapid City is seeing thousands of people walk through the door as it hosts its first few events.

Over the last few weeks, the Summit Arena has been a popular place.

“And we are just getting used to that new building so we’ve been really busy with it and learning how to operate but it’s been going really good,” Craig Baltzer, Director of the Monument, said.

With events like State Volleyball, All-State Choir, and Zac Brown Band already doing well, the arena has even more events coming up.

“So we have a number of events going on in there yet. Probably some of the bigger ones going on in the Summit will be a wrestling tournament, then the LNI Basketball tournament of course is going to be in there. After that the Stock Show and rodeo and we’ve got some concerts booked in there, like Toby Mack is booked, Parker McCollum, Chicago and the very hard to get tickets for Morgan Wallen is coming in there,” Baltzer said.

The new Summit Arena opened up last month after almost two years under construction.

“So we obviously came off a great weekend before Thanksgiving. We had things happening all over the building. Passing through the entire complex was $30,000 worth of tickets. That’s what we exist for, we exist to have events that can be great and bring entertainment and improve the quality of life for our community but also to drive the economy a little bit,” Priscilla Dominguez, Marketing and Sales, said.

However, running the new facility has presented some challenges, like lack of workers.

“We’ve made some great strides in getting some people here and we are just continually looking to fill positions. Obviously with a bigger building and more events means more hours to go around,” Dominguez said.

The arena is about 250,000 square feet and has nearly 11,000 seats.