BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — People in Brookings will soon be able to enjoy the sun, some good food and live music and that’s not all.

The Agricultural Heritage Museum is bringing its Summertime Food Trucks and Fun event back to its patio.

The best part is that it gives visitors a chance to support local businesses in Brookings.

Kyle Knutson has been performing at the Summertime Food Trucks and Fun event for the past four years.

It gives him a chance to entertain his local community.

“I like seeing the people. Being out and about, I mean COVID has kind of certainly put an isolation factor on the society, we are kind of getting everybody back together again and performing live it’s just kind of something I miss doing,” said Knutson.

This event brings the entire community together, sharing music, food, yard games and more.

‘It’s great to have outdoor events during the summer to bring families and different audiences together here to the museum to come here and to be able to do some food and some fun music options outside and then be able to come inside and visit the museum as well,” said Sarah Jacobs, education coordinator at Agriculture Heritage Museum.

“I think it brings a sense of togetherness and just knowing that we are all supporting each other in the little things that we do,” said Kim Dokken-Nelson, owner and operator of Shorty’s Hot Box.

Bringing people together in a celebration of summer.

“Especially the last few years, it’s been great to see everybody kind of come back out and be connected,” said Jacobs.

“I think it’s a great way to bring everybody back together, like I said the pandemic really isolated us, we got to be hermits and we just kept to ourselves and our own little cells,” said Knutson. “This is a great way to get everybody back together. You know, food, music, great weather, in South Dakota in the summer it’s a perfect mix for a social event.”

The first event is Wednesday, June 15 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m at the Agricultural Heritage Museum. For a complete summer schedule for this event, you can find that here.