Summertime brings demand for volunteer groups at The Banquet

An organization that feeds hundreds of people a day needs your help.



The Banquet in Sioux Falls relies on volunteer groups to serve its guests.



Jim Fuller is what’s called a Banquet Angel, a volunteer who gets a text to come help out when the Banquet is short on scheduled volunteer groups.

“Lately, it seems like there’s much more need for us to step up and help so we’re getting called more and more frequently,” Banquet Angel Jim Fuller said.



While the Banquet Angels play a critical role, it becomes a challenge when there aren’t enough volunteer groups because they are the ones who sponsor the meals.



Otherwise…



“That creates a desperate situation where we are using our general fund’s money to cover the cost of that food and that will eat away at our budget very quickly,” The Banquet Director of Development and Marketing Madeline Shields said.



The summer months are a difficult time to get volunteer groups in the door.

There are several opportunities for volunteer groups who will sponsor a meal to serve in August.



Shields says the Banquet will work with any group’s budget.



And not serving a meal is not an option.



“Many families, the elderly, disabled, they rely on the meals at the Banquet to get them by,” Shields said.

“It’s very rewarding to see that they are so thankful that you’re here to help them,” Fuller said.

Click here for instructions on how you can volunteer in a group or as an individual.



