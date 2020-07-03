Summer’s first DTSF block party incorporates COVID-19 precautions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is hosting its first summer block party Friday night, and it has some elements you might expect for a public gathering in 2020.

The block party is set to begin at 5 p.m. at 8th and Railroad. It’s set to go until 10 p.m.

The event includes food, drink, shopping, a folk group called Humbletown, the drum group Groove Inc. and what DTSF calls “interactive vendors”.

Officials with the event say the public can expect to find sanitizing stations and free masks to those who need them.

Sadie Swier, Community Outreach Coordinator with Downtown Sioux Falls, says they’ll use the space available in the parking lot at 8th and Railroad.