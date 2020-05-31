Summer sports ready to kick off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Friday, recreational sports leagues across Sioux Falls are allowed to use public parks across the city and begin their seasons.

In order to play, each league must submit a COVID-19 plan to the Parks and Rec department, a plan which has to be reviewed and approved.

“You know usually what we’ve been seeing is about 7-10 days. The groups will put their plans together. The nice thing about it is, a lot of these are sports associations are affiliated with national associations, that provide some guidance regarding playing during the pandemic,” Don Kearney said.

The Sioux Falls Adult soccer league will be the first league to return, as they kick off their season tomorrow. You’ll hear from them tonight at 10 p.m. on KELOLAND Weekend News.