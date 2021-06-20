Summer Meltdown fundraiser helps Brandon Valley Hockey Association

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Brandon Valley Hockey Association held their first Summer Meltdown fundraiser today to help raise money for teams, and smoking ribs was a big theme.

“I just think seeing everybody come out and get to have a public event that’s not on Zoom, and get to—I love seeing the winners of the raffle prizes, and just see the kids get together outside of the hockey season,” event coordinator Sarah Rasmussen said.

The event had ribs, mac and cheese, a bounce house and a raffle with a $10,000 prize.