Summer Meltdown fundraiser helps Brandon Valley Hockey Association

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Brandon Valley Hockey Association held their first Summer Meltdown fundraiser today to help raise money for teams, and smoking ribs was a big theme.

“I just think seeing everybody come out and get to have a public event that’s not on Zoom, and get to—I love seeing the winners of the raffle prizes, and just see the kids get together outside of the hockey season,” event coordinator Sarah Rasmussen said.

The event had ribs, mac and cheese, a bounce house and a raffle with a $10,000 prize.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 