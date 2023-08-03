SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s no shortage of outdoor activities this month in Sioux Falls, including a pair of events hosted by Downtown Sioux Falls.

Downtown Sioux Falls is set to host its final block party of the summer, and Riverfest is only weeks away.

“These events are a kind of great wind down to summer, a reminder that it’s not over yet, there’s still time to come out, connect with people to enjoy the outdoors,” DTSF Marketing Director Tenley Schwartz said.

They wouldn’t be possible without volunteers.

“They make the event work. We’ve got a really small team here at Downtown Sioux Falls, and so it’s really only possible to have these amazing community events if we have people from the community come and help us out with them,” Schwartz said.

Each event requires at least a dozen volunteers, with a variety of jobs and shifts available.

“You can check people’s ID’s, you can get them their drinks, you can help with the cash, so there really is something for everyone,” Schwartz said.

“We are very much looking forward to tomorrow night’s block party,” DTSF volunteer Melody Roberts said.

Melody Roberts and her husband, Hons, have been volunteering with DTSF since 2016.

“Oldest child had gone off to college, we had one in high school, and my husband and I were looking for something we could do together and so we started volunteering. We had a guaranteed date night once a month,” Roberts said.

They volunteered at seven events that first summer.

“It was fabulous, we met amazing people, we had a good time, and we’ve been doing it since,” Roberts said.

Roberts says try it once and you’ll likely be back.

“Every age group in there, all the animals that come down, I mean it’s just an amazing energy that’s there,” Roberts said.

“We have so many people who come back, who say this is a really fun opportunity to just engage more with the community,” Schwartz said.

The Downtown Block Party starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 8th & Railroad Center.

Click HERE if you’d like to volunteer for an upcoming event with Downtown Sioux Falls.