SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Due to the presence of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), a beetle which spells death for ash trees in the U.S., the movement of ash trees and their limbs is banned throughout the summer months, with the moratorium on movement running from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

This means homeowners in Sioux Falls looking to move their ash trees, or to rid themselves of limbs and branches pruned or lost to the wind, will have only until May 30 to do so.

According to the City of Sioux Falls, the EAB beetles emerge from infested wood during the summer months. Any logs, firewood or waste material moved containing the larvae can become the source for a new infestation.

For those looking to move their ash wood between now and Memorial Day, two drop-off sites are available.

Mueller Pallets – 27163 471st Avenue

Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill – 46750 464th Ave, Hartford SD 57033

Seasonal hours can be found on the Landfill page. Cost for disposal of wood products at the landfill is $10 per ton of debris or $5 per truckload.

You can find out more info about the EAB and ash tree treatment on the city website.