SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just like making hay when the sun shines, construction must be done when the weather complies.

The following closures will take place beginning Monday, June 5th:

Cliff Avenue – between 11th Street and 26th Street:

The outside southbound and northbound lanes will be closed. The lane closures will change over the next few weeks, but one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open at all times. Access to businesses will be maintained.

Crews will be working on concrete milling and asphalt overlay. The anticipated completion date will be mid-July.

Riverdale Park area:

Cameo Way traffic east of Bruce Road will remain open during most of this construction phase. Access to the east end of Cameo Way could be redirected through 24th Street at times. The park will remain open during construction.

Sanitary sewer upgrades will be made. The anticipated completion date of the project is mid-September.

14th Street near Fifth Ave.

14th Street near Fifth Avenue will be closed. Motorist should utilize Seventh Avenue, 18th Street and Second Avenue as alternate routes.

Construction crews will be working on railroad crossing improvements with an anticipated completion date of June 12th.

Anticipated construction dates are weather permitting. In all construction sites, drivers are urged to use caution and reduce speeds. Utilizing alternate routes are encouraged.

For information on other shorter-term construction projects or for more information: www.siouxfalls.org