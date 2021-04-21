Summer Concert Series returns to Good Earth State Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summer Concert Series is making its return to Good Earth State Park. The weekly series begins May 9th and continues every Sunday through the end of July, and the series’ opening act is an important one.

With a fresh blanket of snow on the ground, the wildlife makes itself known at Good Earth State Park.

There’s a chill in the air, but thoughts have already turned to summer and the outdoor concert series.

“We’ve got a lot of folk music, we’ve got some cover music, we’ve even got some young age new type music,” Park Naturalist Jen Nuncio said.

The concert series got its start in 2019. A year later, all 12 performances were canceled due to COVID-19. Now, Good Earth is making up for lost time.

“We’re out in the middle of nature, we’ve got this beautiful venue behind me here with permanent seating, it just makes a great atmosphere for a wonderful outdoor concert,” Nuncio said.

“This is a lovely place to come and enjoy music and enjoy nature,” Good Earth volunteer JoJean Callison said.

Retired educator JoJean Callison has been volunteering at Good Earth for nearly two years.

“Look at all the space there is out here and if you don’t want to sit on a bench, you can bring your own lawn chairs and still enjoy the music and still enjoy being around other people,” Callison said.

The summer concert series will feature 12 acts over three months starting with the White Tail Drum Group on Mother’s Day.

“Good Earth is such a historical spot that with that traditional Native American presence we just really wanted to honor that and then bring that back as our first concert. We hope to have even more in the future,” Nuncio said.

“We need to understand and appreciate the people who were here before the Europeans came and what their legacy is for us and what we can all learn from people of other cultures,” Callison said.

The concerts are free, but a park entrance license is required for all vehicles. The concerts start at 4:00 each Sunday during the series.

2021 Summer Concert Series schedule

May 9 – White Tail Drum Group

May 16 – Tuff Roots

May 23 – Soleil Bashale & Plastic Blow

May 30 – Amy Ellsworth

June 6 – Ag Jamboree

June 13 – Jim Groth & Janice Gilbert

June 20 – Hegg Brothers

June 27 – Dan Mahar

July 4 – Moxton Road

July 11 – Mogan’s Heroes

July 18 – Eclectic Americana

July 25 – Commonground