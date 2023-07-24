SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a summer camp where the campers wear lab coats, instead of tee shirts or swimwear. The camp is taking place this week at the Sanford Research Center where learning in the lab is all in the genes.

These strawberries aren’t for snacking. They’re for science. Summer campers from grades 6-9 are learning how to extract DNA from the berries.

“And to get to the DNA of a cell, you have to break the cell wall. And to do that, we just like mushed it up into a smoothie, basically,” Sioux Falls Christian 7th grader Ian Schillerstrom said.

Smoothies that help unlock the secrets of genetics. A scientific field that traces the building blocks of everybody.

“I think it’s really amazing to learn about my background and where I came from because to me, it’s cool how all these different things can build up to make me who I am,” Ian said.

In just one day, the young campers will graduate from extracting DNA from strawberries to taking DNA samples from themselves.

“We use a little test tube we call an epitube and we’ll spit into that test tube and we’ll mix it up a little bit with salt water and then we’ll be able to centrifuge so we spin it real fast, that will separate the cells out,” Sanford Senior Research Education Program Specialist Benjamin Benson said.

As part of a homework assignment, the campers drew up what they know about their own backgrounds.

“There’s all different types, like England, Ireland, Norwegian, Swedish, to name a few,” Ian said.

The students also had DNA tests done before camp started. Tests that typically yield some surprises.

“And so, when they get those results back, they may think that they have an ancestry that the majority may be northern European and sometimes there’s some other things splashed in there. We’ve got kids that have African descent, or Native American descent, they’re from all different places,” Benson said.

DNA results that reveal a melting pot when you put family trees under the microscope.

The campers will get the results of their DNA tests later in the week. The summer camp ends on Friday when the kids will bring their parents to show them the research they’ve been conducting all week long.