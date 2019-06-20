Summer camp hopes to increase interest in construction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One summer camp in Sioux Falls is hoping to build young students into future carpenters and wood workers.

Seventh and eighth graders are spending the week at the Career and Technical Education Academy. They’re getting hands-on experience in the field of construction.

“I just hope they come out of here with a little taste of the building world and maybe they get a chance to come out and take our carpentry class here at CTE. Then from there maybe they’ll get in the industry and start building homes on their own,” Nick Opdahl, a CTE Carpentry instructor said.

Throughout the week, students have gotten the chance to build their own toolboxes to take home. As a team, they worked to build a playhouse and wishing well.

“I burned my tool box to give it kind of an old, rustic look, and I didn’t know how to do that so that was fun,” eighth grader Ethan Stadheim said.

This is the fourth year of the camp. Twenty-six boys and girls from all around South Dakota came to the summer camp for only $10 each.

The Sioux Empire Home Builder’s Care Foundation says they hope this camp gets students interested in maybe one day having a career in construction.

Students also learned basic safety and how to operate some hand tools.

“Ever since I’ve been really little I’ve been watching my dad do projects like these, so I’ve always kind of had an interest in it. I thought about coming to this camp to get a better understanding of all of that so I can continue to do projects like this on my own,” Stadheim said.

That’s exactly what organizers hope students take away from camp.