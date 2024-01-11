SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a slow start to this winter season, suddenly it’s starting to feel like Déjà vu all over again.

Last winter, it seemed like we were constantly digging out from winter storms and now here we go again, crews haven’t even finished cleaning up from the first storm and more snow is in the forecast.

“I’m hoping we get it all done before this next snow,” Charlie Putzier Street Maintenance Supervisor said.

That’s the hope, but it’s probably not the reality.

“I don’t know if we are going to make it,” Putzier said.

Sioux Falls crews are still trying to clean up from the last winter storm.

They’ve been going non-stop since Saturday.

“So we’ve been at it like four or five days,” Putzier said.

They finished plowing last night and have begun the process of picking up the snow on certain streets.

Whether they get it all done before the snow starts to fly remains to be seen.

“Are you starting to get text messages from people who are coming in tonight,”

At the street department, they’re already making plans for this next round of snow.

But they’re also having to deal with breakdowns.

“I’ve got three blades, but they are usable, yep. Five broken right door glass, yep,”

When the snow does start falling again, they’ll start all over.

“We always have to keep the snow emergency routes open first, that’s first and foremost; just in case, fire, police, ambulance that’s our first priority,” Putzier said.

Your priority as a driver, they say, should be to use caution, be patient, and let the plow operators do their jobs.

“We’re going to be in the way, that’s inevitable, we’re going to be in the way,” Putzier said. “We can’t let this get us down, it’ll be gone in three months.”

At least that’s the hope.

The Street Department has 140 people called in right now working to keep the streets clear.