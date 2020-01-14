Successful Wild Game Feed in Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — It was another successful night for the annual Wild Game Feed at 212 The Boiling Point in Brandon.

Hundreds of people came out to try different kinds of meats such as alligator, beaver and bear.

All the proceeds go to the Brandon Valley Optimist Club’s mission to help fund school lunches and the backpack program.

“Paying negative lunch balances, Feeding South Dakota Backpack Program, the Angel Fund where we can pay kid’s bus passes and in some cases winter clothing, it just goes to a variety of places that all help Brandon Valley youth,” Jeremy Risty said.

The restaurant is still tallying up the total money raised from Monday night’s game feed.

Last year the event raised more than $17,000.