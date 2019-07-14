Successful weekend for 24th annual Hot Harley Nights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The largest event for Make-A-Wish South Dakota is kicking off this weekend.

Bikers filled the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds for the 24th annual Hot Harley Nights.

The event has raised over $3 million for Make-A-Wish South Dakota since the first one started 24 years ago.

All the money stays local to grant wishes for kids with life-threatening illnesses in the state. This year, organizers hope to raise $160,000.

“It’s really cool, bikers are traditionally always a group of people that give back and rally around causes. We really appreciate everybody coming into town and partaking,” Joe Entenman, Hot Harley Nights organizer said.

Hot Harley Nights concludes Sunday with a church service and pancake feed at J&L Harley Davidson.