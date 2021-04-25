Success after infertility journey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As infertility awareness week comes to a close, a local woman is sharing her story of success after an emotional journey.

Meredith Halgerson is 21 weeks pregnant with identical twin boys who she and her husband can’t wait to meet.

“I think just like the memories and being able to have that with my husband and with my family is what I’m looking forward to,” Halgerson said.

Becoming pregnant was a two year journey.

Like many couples, Meredith and her husband struggled with infertility.

“Infertility, you know, affects anywhere from 10 to 15% of couples throughout their lifespan,” Dr. Keith Hansen said.

Dr. Keith Hansen says it’s important for those couples to know that there are options. One of them is IVF.

“The goal behind invitro fertilization is first to stimulate the ovaries. So what that involves is giving her medications by shots to basically stimulate the ovaries for the follicles to grow,” Hansen said.

It takes 8 to 12 weeks, and sometimes, can fail.

Meredith, who works on the labor and delivery unit at Avera Health, experienced it first hand.

“You obviously are so proud and, you know, everything of being able to bring life into the world and then you yourself can’t even do it,” Halgerson said.

The news was devastating.

“A loss is a loss, no matter whether it’s five weeks, 24 weeks, 32 weeks. You know, whether you just found out that you’re pregnant and you go in for your first ultrasound. So, you know, to us, the embryo, wasn’t just an embryo. It was a, a baby to us, a chance to become parents,” Halgerson said.

In December of 2020, the news she and her husband had been waiting to hear finally arrived.

“We’ve always thought babies are miracles, but now that we’ve gone through two years of this, like we honestly see it firsthand that having a baby and having all the pieces line up is truly a miracle,” Halgerson said.

Now, she hopes her story can provide hope for others going through the emotional journey.

“I think it takes a toll on you of like, what did I do wrong in life, to kind of deserve it almost. And so for those people that, know that there’s nothing wrong with you, you’ve done nothing wrong,” Halgerson said.

If you’re interested in learning more about your options for infertility, call your doctor.