Substance abuse resources during COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The stress of the COVID-19 pandemic could have an impact on people struggling with substance abuse right now, and the Keystone Treatment Center wants to remind everyone of the resources still available to them.

Tackling one disease while worrying about another can put added stress on a person’s body.

“We at Keystone look at addiction as a disease. We’ve looked at it always as a disease, a long-term, chronic disease. We don’t want to stop treating the disease of addiction because of fear of the disease of COVID-19, which is also very serious,” Matt Walz with the Keystone Treatment Center said.

That’s why Keystone is doing what they can to still help people struggling with substance abuse. Their inpatient programs remain open, but with a higher standard of screening being done. As for the outpatient programs, they’ve been able to do those over video conferences and the phone.

“We had a family come in, not long ago, who brought their loved one in and they said this was an answered prayer that you’re still open, that you’re still accepting people and helping people because they were under a great deal of stress,” Walz said.

Walz says if you or someone you know is dealing with substance abuse right now, there are still resources out there to get help.

“There’s a lot more online resources and telephonic resources than there have ever been. I think a lot of 12 step groups and other recovery support groups have put meetings online. This is really great because people can find that support, they can find that validation, they can find the recovery models and the services that they need to get well and to stay well,” Walz said.