Sturgis update: 501 temporary vending permits so far

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The first media update from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally came out Thursday afternoon.

According to rally authorities, 501 applications for temporary vending permits have been submitted. Permits are issued all throughout the rally and in 2018, 646 permits were issued.

The rally officially kicks off Friday with the Grand Opening Ceremony. Main Street in Sturgis will be shutdown at 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Daredevil Cole Freeman is scheduled to jump his motorcycle of Main Street, weather permitting, around 4:30 p.m.

