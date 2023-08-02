STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Black Hills Habitat For Humanity is currently working on two new homes up in Sturgis.

On Wednesday, they received a hand from the Sturgis Brown High School Boys Soccer Team.

As the high school soccer season kicks off this week, the Scoopers are taking a few hours away from the fields to give back.

“And to have youth volunteers come in, it just brings another level of experience, to them and to us. Because they bring their energy, they bring their curiosity, and hopefully they are building great friendships as well and having fun as well as helping out a good cause,” Doner Engagement Officer Barbara O’Malley said.

Last year, this soccer team picked up trash after the rally along the highway.

This year they’re finding out what it takes to build a home.

“It’s definitely cool, we get to learn a lot about the type of lumber, what we’re moving. We get to see how they’re building it and a lot of us haven’t seen that before so it’s kind of interesting. And it’s very different from picking up garbage on the side of the road,” Senor Captain Karsen Berndt said.

The boys high school soccer team is working very hard at giving back to the community. Something that they try to do every year just before or after the Sturgis Rally.

“Here the students are just doing all kinds of projects to prepare the grounds for continued development of these two homes,” O’Malley said.

This is a full team effort with the Varsity and Junior Varsity teams working together.

“It’s awesome, because in season we’re kind of apart but like during these events we can come together and really work as a team to help our community. And hopefully that they realize that us seniors are leading and hopefully this tradition continues,” Berndt said.

This Scooper Soccer team will be coming back out mid season to help some more.