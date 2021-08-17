Sturgis Rally traffic count hits 525,000

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Attendance at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally could be at 500,000 based on the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s vehicle traffic count.

The S.D. DOT reported today that 525,768 Vehicles entered at nine locations to the rally this year. That’s a 14% increase over 2020. The counts are for all 10 days of the Aug. 6-Aug. 15 rally.

The city of Sturgis uses the S.D. DOT traffic count, garbage hauled during the rally, and other factors to determine the estimated attendance each year.

If the rally attendance reaches 500,000 it would be the first time since 2015 when nearly 750,000 people attended the rally. The official attendance was 507,000 in 2007.

Attendance was just under 500,000 in 2019 and 2018.