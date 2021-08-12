Sturgis Rally traffic climbs to 371,000 over six days

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The traffic count for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally declined for the second day in a row on Wednesday, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

A total of 57,675 vehicles entered at nine traffic count sites.

The six-day traffic total is 371,038 which is about 50,000 more than the 319,698 vehicles in 2020.

The Wednesday total is more than the non-COVID-19 rally year of 2019 when 56,204 vehicles entered.

The city of Sturgis uses the traffic counts, garbage amounts hauled from the city and several other factors to determine the attendance at each rally.