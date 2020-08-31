Sturgis Rally tied to 105 coronavirus cases for S.D. residents

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Sturgis Rally is now directly tied to 105 positive cases of the coronavirus for South Dakota residents.

On Monday, state epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said the 105 cases are South Dakota residents who attended the rally before becoming ill.

Clayton said he doesn’t have specific numbers of other states reporting COVID-19 cases related to the Sturgis Rally. He said there have been a few other state’s that have notified the DOH about a positive COVID-19 case related to Sturgis.