Sturgis Rally Tally: Day 8

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Four fatalities were reported in the Sturgis and Rapid City area on the second to last day of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Here’s a look at the latest numbers from the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with numbers from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The DPS Rally Tally began on the second day of the Rally and runs through the end of the event. Rally Tally numbers from DPS do not include data from the Rally’s opening day, which saw three fatalities occur.

Below is a look at the numbers from the Rally on Saturday, August 15.

Below is a comparison of the DPS Rally data from Saturday to Saturday.

There were were 5 injury crashes and two fatal crashes in Sturgis on Saturday.

Saturday morning a motorcycle driver was travelling eastbound on Lazelle Street when the driver lost control, striking a sidewalk and falling off. The 66-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

Around noon on Saturday just two miles east of Sturgis a 2009 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the driver failed to navigate a curve causing the vehicle to go off the roadway. Both occupants of the motorcycle were thrown from the bike. The 46-yearold female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 51-year-old male driver was taken to a Sturgis hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet.