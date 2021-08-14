Sturgis Rally Tally: Day 7

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the latest numbers from the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with numbers from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The DPS Rally Tally began on the second day of the Rally and runs through the end of the event. Rally Tally numbers from DPS do not include data from the Rally’s opening day, which saw three fatalities occur.

Below is a look at the numbers from the Rally on Friday, August 14.

Below is a comparison of the DPS Rally data from Saturday to Friday.

No fatal crashes were reported in Sturgis on Friday.

Compared to this time last, DUIs, misdemeanor and felony drug arrests are all down while total citations issued have increased.

Non-injury crashes are down by 3 while injury crashes are on par with last year at 55. The number of fatal crashes are also lower than the 2020 rally.