Sturgis Rally Tally: Day 2

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday marks the 4th day of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This comes with the latest Rally Tally numbers from Sunday via the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The DPS Rally Tally began on the second day of the Rally and runs through the end of the event. Rally Tally numbers from DPS do not include data from the Rally’s opening day, on which three fatalities occurred.

Below is the DPS Rally Tally data for Sunday. In addition to the data on the chart, Sunday saw 671 total warnings issued and $1862.00 in case seized. 508 warnings were issued Saturday, and no cash was seized.

Below is the day to day comparison of DPS Rally Tally data from the weekend.

Below is the cumulative of the available DPS Rally Tally data to date. Sunday’s data is a combination of numbers from both days.