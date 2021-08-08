Sturgis Rally Tally: Day 1

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the numbers from the first full day of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, including stats on arrests, crashes and more.

Compared to 2020’s opening day, data in all categories have decreased. On opening day in 2020, DUI arrests were at 26, compared to 16 in 2021. There were 226 citations issued compared to this years 159. In 2020 there were 17 felony drug arrests on the first day of the rally with only 4 arrests this year.

The fatal crash reported occurred around 11:52 a.m. on Saturday along I-90. A 36-year-old female was driving her motorcycle westbound when she lost control and was thrown from the vehicle. She was not wearing a helmet. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five injury crashes were reported on the first day of the crash according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol