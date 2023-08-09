STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Data from the fifth official day of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings still more felony drug arrests.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.

Note: Rally Tally numbers from DPS do not include data from the Rally’s official opening day Friday, Aug. 4.

Since the last Rally Tally, numbers have increased in the following categories:

DUIs +19

Misdemeanor drug arrests +37

Felony drug arrests +33

Total citations +209

Non-injury crashes +6

Injury crashes +6

Here is a breakdown of the numbers day-by-day.

There were no fatal crashes reported on August 7. There were however six injury crashes listed in the DPS log.

All involved motorcycles, resulting in injuries ranging from minor to serious but non-life-threatening.

Two fatal crashes were reported the previous day on August 6, both in Sturgis District.

Crash #1

At 9:49 p.m. on Sunday, August 6 on I-90, DPS says a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling westbound braked for an unknown reason, and was hit from behind by a 2003 Chevy Express Van near mile-marker 36. A 2003 Harley Davidson with a side car, also traveling westbound, was unable to change course and hit the van. A 2023 Harley Davidson then struck the debris and crashed.

The passenger on the 2003 Harley, a 54-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Everyone else involved received either serious non-life-threatening injuries, or minor injuries.

DPS says those on the 2003 and 2021 motorcycles were wearing helmets, while those on the 2023 motorcycle were not.

Crash #2

At 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, DPS says a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling east on US Highway 14A near mile-marker 43 failed to navigate a curve, crossing the center line and entering the north ditch before tipping over.

The 41-year-old driver was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.