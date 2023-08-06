STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.

Note: Rally Tally numbers from DPS do not include data from the Rally’s official opening day Friday, Aug. 4.

Crashes

At 3:05pm, Saturday, Interstate 90, mile marker 1: a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle was eastbound. A passenger car pulled out to pass a semi cutting off the motorcycle. The 56-year-old male driver of the motorcycle locked up the brakes to avoid a collision and lost control. The motorcycle tipped and entered the median. The driver was wearing a helmet and suffered serious not life-threatening injuries.At 3:44pm, Saturday, South Dakota Highway 73, mile marker 163: a 2003 Ford Expedition was southbound, crossed the center line and side-swiped a 1997 green Dodge pickup and 2014 Ford Expedition. All occupants were wearing seatbelts and received minor injuries.