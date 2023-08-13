STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — As the Sturgis Rally wraps up this weekend, we see an increase in crashes. Two more fatalities add to the final Rally Tally.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.

Note: Rally Tally numbers from DPS do not include data from the Rally’s official opening day Friday, Aug. 4.

Fatal Crashes

At 6:00 pm, Friday, US Highway 14A, mile marker 11: a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling westbound left the roadway, entered the ditch, and tipped over. The driver was separated from the motorcycle. The 73-year-old male driver was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 7:28 pm, Friday, Norris Peak Road, and Bogus Jim Road: a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound. The driver attempted to brake for a deer entering the roadway, locked up the brakes and left the roadway. The driver became separated from the motorcycle. The 62-year-old male driver was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Injury Crashes

At 12:31 pm, Friday, US Highway 16A, mile marker 55: a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound. A 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound. The motorcycles collided near the center line. The driver of the 2018 Harley Davidson was not wearing a helmet and received minor injuries. The driver of the 1996 Harley Davidson was wearing a helmet and received serious non-life-threatening injuries.

At 2:27 pm, Friday, US Highway 14A, mile marker 45: a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle was slowing down for a vehicle turning left on Larkspur Road. A 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle could not slow down and struck the rear of the 2015 Harley Davidson. Both units went down and entered the westbound lane. A 2005 Yamaha motorcycle could not avoid the other collision, flipped over the motorcycles and hit a 2020 Ram 2500. The driver of the 2010 Harley Davidson received minor injuries. The rest of the parties involved were not injured.

At 1:39 pm, Saturday, Interstate 90, mile marker 59: a 2022 Nissan Sinatra SR was traveling eastbound, drove across all lanes of travel and crashed in the north ditch. The driver received minor injuries.

At 2:14 pm, Saturday, South Dakota Highway 87, mile marker 74: a 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling northbound, failed to negotiate a curve, tipped, and slid into the guard rail. The driver and passenger were not wearing helmets and received serious non-life-threatening injuries.

At 4:29 pm, Saturday, South Dakota Highway 87, mile marker 57: a 1999 Ultra Acquisition Corp motorcycle was traveling northbound, failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and struck a rock. The driver was not wearing a helmet and received serious non-life-threatening injuries.

At 6:46 pm, Saturday, 10534 Nemo Road: a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound and struck a deer. The driver was wearing a helmet and received serious non-life-threatening injuries.