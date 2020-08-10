Sturgis Rally: SD Public Safety report 30 crashes, 41 DUIs through early Monday morning

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — A total of 30 crashes and 41 DUIs have been reported by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s Sturgis Rally Tally through 6 a.m. Monday.

According to spokesman Tony Mangan, there have been 20 injury crashes, 10 non-injury crashes and zero fatal crashes in Sturgis or the Rapid City District. Last year to date, there were 13 non-injury crashes and 12 injury crashes.

In total, 41 DUI arrests have been made, which is 10 fewer than at this point in 2019 (51).

A total of 429 citations is up from 400 at this point in 2019.

You can see the full South Dakota Highway Patrol daily information from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday in the table below.

