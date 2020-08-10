Sturgis Rally: SD Public Safety report 30 crashes, 41 DUIs through early Monday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — A total of 30 crashes and 41 DUIs have been reported by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s Sturgis Rally Tally through 6 a.m. Monday. 

According to spokesman Tony Mangan, there have been 20 injury crashes, 10 non-injury crashes and zero fatal crashes in Sturgis or the Rapid City District. Last year to date, there were 13 non-injury crashes and 12 injury crashes. 

In total, 41 DUI arrests have been made, which is 10 fewer than at this point in 2019 (51). 

A total of 429 citations is up from 400 at this point in 2019. 

You can see the full South Dakota Highway Patrol daily information from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday in the table below.

KELOLAND News is in Sturgis Monday and will have more coverage on-air and online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests