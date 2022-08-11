KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — Many bikers attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally make sure to stop at some of the state’s most iconic sites, including the Mount Rushmore national memorial.

While you will definitely see your usual tourists here at Mount Rushmore, you will also see lots and lots of bikers this week.

Including JF Messier and his group from Quebec, Canada.

“The drive up here was great. It’s beautiful and hard to express the feeling that comes through. We are Canadians but it’s something that is very impressive and something that the US is proud of I’m sure,” Messier said.

The group says it’s been a great trip so far. And a first time seeing the national memorial.

“Even though we are from Canada, Mount Rushmore is famous. We wanted to come see the faces. We respect the country a whole lot. They’ve greeted us with a warm welcome and we are just happy to be here,” Messier said.

This week, thousands of motorcycles are riding through the Black Hills. But that isn’t stopping other people from checking out the area.

Families like the Howards say it’s even great meeting all the bikers.

“The bikers are incredible. They’re so friendly and we love looking at the motorcycles, the kids love looking at the motorcycles and we just think it’s just cool to see the diversity on all fronts of vehicles and people,” Jeffrey Howard said.

“For a 14-year-old, this has been amazing. I don’t know a lot of people that have seen this at my age so I am so happy for this experience,” Savannah Mace said.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will wrap up on Sunday, August 14th.