Sturgis Rally day four comes to an end

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — More and more bikes are making their way to town as we hit the first Monday of the Sturgis Rally. During this event, the town of 7,000 people turns into the state’s largest city.

With high expectations of larger than normal crowds this year, rally-goers like Vicky Urquhart and her husband, Jeff, say the streets are filled.

“It’s just growing every year, getting better. More riders of all kinds coming, so it’s been a wonderful experience every year,” Vicky Urquhart, rider from Sioux Falls, said.

Vicky is from Sioux Falls and has been going to the rally since she was 13 years old. She says she’s not stopping any time soon.

“The biker family is phenomenal, you’ll find no better love and respect anywhere so that’s what keeps people coming back is we are one big loving happy family and we like to party,” Vicky said.

So far this year, the city of Sturgis reported an increase in the number of vendors as well as trash collected when compared to last year.

Riders are coming from all over the country, like Robert Otis from Florida and Brandee Soens from Montana.

“For the ride, for the mountains, the hills, it’s just beautiful here,” Robert Otis, biker from Florida, said.

“It’s been pretty much like this, just busy and lots of bikes, lots of beautiful amazing bikes that sound great, people everywhere, it’s been a lot of fun,” Brandee Soens, rider from Montana, said.

The Rally is just starting out here in Sturgis. The event goes on through Sunday this week.