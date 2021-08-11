Sturgis rally attendees enjoy the sights of the Black Hills

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — The spike in coronavirus cases comes as tens of thousands of more bikers continue to head to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Department of Transportation says so far, more than 313,000 vehicles have entered the city.

Of course, it’s not just Sturgis that bikers visit each year during the rally.

For a lot of riders, the National Memorial is a must stop. However this year is a little bit different for some of the bikers.

Mask wearing is required inside all of the buildings here whether or not you’ve been vaccinated. That means anyone who wants to go shopping, get some of the memorials famous ice cream, or enter the visitor’s center, must wear a mask.

KELOLAND News spoke with two riders from Connecticut who say they did not attend the rally last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is my fourth time here and because of COVID we weren’t able to travel anywhere (last year), so being able to get out mask free and enjoy the rally, it’s been extra special this year, it’s been a great time,” Shari Bailey, rider from Connecticut.

But people seem to be enjoying their time outside viewing the monument as well.